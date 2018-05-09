This chart shows financial stocks are prime for a breakout

Financial stocks are up double digits this year. Is it too late to get in? 20 Hours Ago | 02:42

The once-hot financials sector has taken a turn for the worse this year, but one technician says the charts are pointing to a turnaround.

"If you look at weakness since January, it's all occurred above the sector's rising 200-day moving average," Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "So, we're still making the case that this is a pullback in an ongoing uptrend and that the uptrend should ultimately continue higher."

The XLF financial select sector ETF has largely held above its 200-day moving average since mid-2016, only briefly dipping below that trend line in September of last year, early April and early May. The ETF closed below that trend line late last week, but quickly rebounded to trade 1.6 percent higher.

"The key level on the downside here is $26.60," Wald said. "These were the lows that had been put in place over the last month. We think a double bottom is forming here. Now the SPDR still has to get through $28.35 resistance."

The XLF has not closed below $26.60 since late November. However, it has not broken above its resistance level on an intraday basis since March 22.

"Again, given the rising trend, we think that's the trade," said Wald. "We think you get the breakout to the upside."