Wall Street is ignoring two catalysts that could propel stocks higher

Equities markets should also be able to overlook rising deficits, at least in the short term, Warne said.

"I think that will be a problem in the future, but I don't think that's a problem short term, and that's really where we're focused right now, which is what happens in the rest of 2018 and early 2019," she said.

Increased government spending is expected to push annual deficits to $1 trillion by 2020, according to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office. In the shorter term, Warne expects the spending to boost economic growth to around 3 percent in 2018, higher than her 2.6 percent estimate before the budget deal passed.

"We should expect faster economic growth later this year. It's not going to be a dramatic change but it's enough that should propose a catalyst for stocks," said Warne.

Earnings, Warne's second catalyst for stocks, have presented a conundrum to market watchers expecting a big rally — double-digit profit growth that would normally result in gains has not.

"Investors haven't paid enough attention to the really stellar first-quarter earnings we've seen," said Warne. "Companies have been beating by a percent that's higher than average. With 20-plus percent earnings growth expected, some of that was baked in."

S&P 500 companies have reported nearly 26 percent blended earnings growth over the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters. Of the four-fifths of the index that have reported, 79 percent have topped estimates, well above the long-term average of 64 percent.

The problem, Warne said, is that investors have shifted from celebrating good news to fretting over potentially bad news.

"Investors have begun to focus on what could go wrong rather than what continues to go right," she said. "Whether it's higher interest rates or concerns about nuclear deals in the rest of the world or geopolitical risks, trade disruptions, I think those are the things that investors are more focused on."

The S&P 500 ended Tuesday's session flat after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal. The benchmark index is less than 10 points above where it started the first-quarter earnings season.