Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Dropbox slumped more than 1 percent in the extended session after the company released its first earnings report since going public in March. The cloud storage service's revenue and earnings both surpassed analyst estimates. Average revenue per paying user beat estimates and the number of paying users increased by 500,000.

Nvidia stock fell more 1 percent post-market despite better-than-expected earnings. Earlier in the day, the stock had set a fresh all-time intraday high of $260.50. The technology company beat estimates on revenue, earnings, and guidance. Gaming revenue also grew 68 percent in the quarter.

Symantec stock plunged 13 percent after the bell. Although the cybersecurity company surpassed Wall Street expectations on earnings and revenues, guidance for both the full year and current quarter was weak.

The company also disclosed an internal investigation and that it has voluntarily contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission. Symantec said the investigation may lead to updates of its financial results and guidance. The company also said the probe may delay the filing of its annual report.

MGM Resorts stock sank 2 percent in the extended session after the company issued a $2 billion stock buyback.