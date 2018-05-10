AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal

AT&T paid Michael Cohen for guidance on its proposed $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, according to company documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The documents describe Cohen's contract with the company, a relationship that earned President Donald Trump's personal lawyer $600,000.

The telecommunications giant declined to comment on the documents to the Post. The newspaper said, however, that AT&T did not challenge the authenticity of the documents.

Cohen's lawyer declined to comment to the Post.

AT&T had already confirmed it paid Cohen for "insights" on the Trump administration. In a Wednesday memo to employees, AT&T said that Cohen was one of the consultants it hired to better understand how the White House would approach a number of issues including antitrust enforcement.

The Justice Department sued to block the deal in November.

AT&T did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for further comment.

