Bank of England's Carney gives press conference after interest rates left unchanged

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is addressing a press conference following the U.K. central bank's decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

The decision was mostly expected after Carney gave dovish comments in an interview with the BBC, saying that Brexit uncertainty could slow the pace of rate hikes. Markets were pricing in less than a 10 percent probability of a rate rise being announced Thursday.

Investors will likely look for economic forecasts and any change in tone from the central bank. The bank hiked interest rates for the first time in over a decade in November.