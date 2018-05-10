California could slash pot revenue forecast as recreational market off to slow start

Although California Gov. Jerry Brown's January budget plan estimated $643 million in cannabis tax revenues next fiscal year, he may revise those rosy forecasts Friday when he releases a revised state budget.

The reason: an independent state budget watchdog on Monday disclosed that marijuana tax collections are off to a slow start.

If the governor does lower the forecast for cannabis excise tax revenues, it would be an acknowledgement by him that the state was perhaps overly optimistic about what recreational pot would do to the state's tax coffers. The governor's office is set to release his revised 2018-19 budget forecast at 10 am Pacific time on Friday.

The forecast for $643 million in cannabis tax revenues is for the fiscal year starting July 1, or the first full year under California's Proposition 64 — the measure which legalized adult recreational use. Some earlier estimates by the state had projected cannabis revenues could total over $1 billion annually.

Industry observers say the state's recreational marijuana industry is experiencing a choppy start due in part to licensing issues. Some legal pot shops are complaining their business is suffering due to competition from illegal black market dispensaries.

"A lot of the illegal dispensaries are putting prices so low out the door because they are not paying taxes," said Sica Sohn, the assistant manager at Hollyweed Dispensary in Los Angeles. "There are over 10 illegal dispensaries within a mile radius of my location."

Marijuana excise taxes in the first quarter of 2018, or the first three months since recreational marijuana sales started, were just $34 million, the state's independent Legislative Analyst's Office. The governor's January budget proposal forecast sales for the first six months of recreational legalization would total $175 million.

"Based on this quarterly tally, we think that 2017-18 revenue likely will be somewhat lower than the administration's January estimate," the LAO said in a blog post Monday.

Industry experts say the slow start is not unexpected because other states such as Colorado and Washington also experienced hiccups in the early period of legal recreational marijuana sales. In the case of California, though, they say the situation was made worse due to problems with marijuana businesses getting licenses, local pushback and outright confusion.

"It's not a surprise that the state overestimated because they were probably using an ideal scenario to come up with these forecasts," said Chris Walsh, vice president of editorial and strategic development at Denver-based Marijuana Business Daily, which tracks the cannabis industry across the nation. "It's just getting off to an extremely rocky start."

Added Walsh: "There's going to be much fewer sales than expected until all that is ironed out. It might take a couple months, or it could take a year or more."