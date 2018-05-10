'Cobra Kai' producers 'stunned' by the 'Karate Kid' sequel's success

"Cobra Kai" producers Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg told CNBC on Thursday they have been "stunned" by the success of their sequel to "The Karate Kid."

The series, which premiered last week on YouTube Red, picks up 34 years after the original movie ends. It brings back the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio, and Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, announced Thursday it was renewing the streaming series for a second season.



"It's been unbelievable," Hurwitz said on "Power Lunch," noting that the first episode already has over 20 million views.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Josh Heald created the series and wrote and directed most of the first season.

"Cobra Kai" is the most recent example of nostalgic returns of fan favorites. Netflix brought back the "Full House" crew with "Fuller House," ABC has a "Roseanne" reboot, and NBC brought back its sitcom, "Will & Grace."

The producers, who were behind the movie franchise "Harold & Kumar," said they approached the series as fans of the original movie and pay homage to the '80's classic.

"It tells a story for today's audience but there's definitely some callbacks. So if you are a fan of the original movie, you'll find those moments throughout the first season," Schlossberg said.

However, they also have a whole new cast of teenage characters they hope will appeal to the younger generations.

"Thus far the reaction has been amazing," Hurwitz said. "It's not just people in our age bracket but teenagers have been really into the show as well."

The Hollywood Reporter summed up the series in a recent review.

"Everything to do with YouTube Red's 'Cobra Kai' sounds like a bit of a joke," the review states. However, it says, "The thing you don't expect is for 'Cobra Kai' to be pretty decent and to fill its entire first season with enough homages, twists and reversals to be much more consistently entertaining than it has any right to be."