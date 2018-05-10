Cryptocurrencies create 'chaos' for payments, says economist who predicted the financial crisis

Economist Nouriel Roubini, best known for predicting the financial crisis, piled on his recent criticism of cryptocurrencies Thursday, saying they create "chaos" and confusion in the payments world.

"It's totally inefficient. It's never going to work," Roubini said Thursday at the Fluidity Summit in Brooklyn. "You are going to the world of the Flintstones to buy any good you have to exchange, you go back to the Stone Age of bartering."

Roubini, who earned the name "Dr. Doom" after the financial crisis, highlighted the difficulty of converting volatile digital currencies every time a user wants to buy something. Bitcoin, for example, rose more than 1,300 percent last year before losing roughly half its value in the first three months of 2018, according to CoinDesk.