The Food and Drug Administration is targeting e-cigarette liquids that look like food and drinks.

The agency is issuing four warning letters to manufacturers and retailers for selling e-liquids with labeling and or advertising that cause them to resemble kid-friendly food products. This is in addition to the 13 warning letters the FDA and the Federal Trade Commission issued last week.

"Companies putting children at risk or enticing youth use are on notice. If you target kids, then we're going to target you," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.