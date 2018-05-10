How to send money with Gmail from your iPhone

Google recently added a new feature to Gmail on iPhone that lets you send money to anyone with an email address. It's a feature that's already been available for Android users.



That means you can quickly send someone cash -- maybe to your son or daughter away at college -- all in the same message that you're already planning to send.

It uses Google Pay, the company's payment service that competes with PayPal, Venmo and Apple Pay Cash. The service really easy to use once you've linked a Google Pay account with a credit or debit card.

I'll show you how.