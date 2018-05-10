    ×

    Tech Guide

    How to send money with Gmail from your iPhone

    • Google's Gmail for iPhone app now lets you send money to other users.
    • You can use it to send money to anyone, even if they don't have Gmail.
    • CNBC's Todd Haselton will show you how to send money with Gmail from your iPhone in this guide.

    Google recently added a new feature to Gmail on iPhone that lets you send money to anyone with an email address. It's a feature that's already been available for Android users.

    That means you can quickly send someone cash -- maybe to your son or daughter away at college -- all in the same message that you're already planning to send.

    It uses Google Pay, the company's payment service that competes with PayPal, Venmo and Apple Pay Cash. The service really easy to use once you've linked a Google Pay account with a credit or debit card.

    I'll show you how.

    Set up Google Pay

    Set up a Google Pay account
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Set up a Google Pay account

    You need to have a Google Pay account setup in order to send and receive money through Gmail.

    • Go to the Google Pay website
    • Click "Payment Methods" on the left-side of the site.
    • Click "Add Payment Method."

    Now you're ready to send money using Gmail on your iPhone.

    How to send money in Gmail on your iPhone

    Choose how much you want to send.
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    Choose how much you want to send.
    • Open Gmail on your iPhone.
    • Enter in the email address of the recipient. They don't need a Gmail account.
    • Type in any subject or message.
    • Tap the paperclip icon on the top-right of the screen.
    • Scroll down and choose "Send money"
    • Enter in how much you want to send (the limit appears to be $9,999.)
    • Next to the "From" field choose the credit or debit card you want to pay from.
    • Tap "Attach money"
    • Add an optional memo for the payment.
    • Send the message

    That's it! 

    A Gmail message with money attached to it.
    Todd Haselton | CNBC
    A Gmail message with money attached to it.

    Above, you can see what it looks like when it's properly attached to your Gmail message. When it's received, the recipient will enter a bank account to transfer the money into.

    Gmail will now use artificial intelligence to write emails for you   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GOOGL
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...