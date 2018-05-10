Intesa Sanpaolo CEO opens the door to new deals, hopes to thrive in Europe

One of the largest lenders in Italy is studying options to make new partnerships and improve its operations across Europe.

Carlo Messina, chief executive officer at Intesa Sanpaolo told CNBC on Thursday that he is looking at potential new partners to scale up the business, after last month closing a deal with debt collection company Intrum that involved a 10-year contract for the servicing of Intesa's bad-loan portfolio.

Messina wants to focus now on revamping the asset under management arm, under its Eurizon's business.

"If you want to play a role at the European level, you need to do something that can create a European leader," Messina told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"To create a European leader, my idea is that it is possible to find an agreement with a big global partner that can make a commercial or strategic agreement buying a minority stake of Eurizon and that can allow us to work with other counterparts in order to create a European champion," Messina added, without wanting to disclose any names of potential partners.