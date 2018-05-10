Josh Brown: ServiceNow is going to be an exciting name for years to come

As a market technician, Josh Brown studies charts to identify how a stock is trending. He then uses that information to make bets on how the stock could move in both the near and long term.

And on Wednesday, according to Brown, ServiceNow broke through one of its key technical levels. It topped $177, which had previously been resistance, or the price at which it could hit but then not maintain. This time, however, the stock kept its momentum, trading as high as $182.50.

Brown noted it's "breaking out" since it was able to maintain the climb higher and trade meaningfully above its former resistance, but now support level of $177.

Brown also likes the company's business model, and he believes ServiceNow is well positioned relative to its competitors.

Unlike rival Dropbox, for example, which focuses on a "freemium" business model and individual users, ServiceNow targets big businesses that utilize enterprise software.

"They are landing monster deals all over the world with the two thousand biggest corporations around the globe. ServiceNow is penetrating...[they are] starting with mega-enterprise deals and landing one after another," he said on Thursday's "Halftime Report."