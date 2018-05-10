President Donald Trump said Thursday that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would take place June 12 in Singapore.



It marks the first time that a sitting U.S. president will meet with a North Korean head of state – and a stunning turnaround in U.S.-North Korean relations from last year, when the nations appeared to be on the brink of conflict.

The president revealed the date and location for the highly anticipated meeting in a tweet Thursday morning.

Trump's announcement came after weeks of hints and suggestions about when he and the North Korean leader would meet.

It also came on the heels of North Korea releasing three American prisoners to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this week. Trump greeted the men early Thursday morning at Andrews Air Force Base.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.