PRO Talks: Value investor Whitney George says Apple stock is worth $200 'at a minimum'

Longtime value investor Whitney George believes Apple's market capitalization is worth at least $1 trillion.

In an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Mike Santoli, Whitney said that the iPhone maker's stock remains "remarkably inexpensive."

"Apple to me is still worth $200 at a minimum, and that's assuming flat operating income for the next couple of years," Whitney explained, adding that its strong balance sheet and cash hoard make the technology company more attractive than many realize.

"I started buying Apple for myself the day after Steve Jobs died. That was kind of the scary moment that created a valuation opportunity and have held it ever since," he added.