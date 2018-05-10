Secrets to a better password and less hacks: Go long, use variety, and sometimes lie

So why are we still using passwords? They are easy to use and there is no perfect solution, according to Henderson.

"Until we get to that realization that we're never going to find the perfect form of authentication, but that we have to take multiple forms and use them in tandem, we're never going to move past where we are now, which is a deeply flawed system," he said.

Here are the best ways to keep your accounts secure:

Go long

Henderson told CNBC the hardest password to crack is a long one. Instead of thinking of a collection of letters and numbers, he suggested going with a sentence. While no password is unable to be cracked, longer passwords deter cyber-criminals, because they take much longer.

Also, do not be deterred by password box lengths. While some websites and apps are designed with only small boxes for passwords, many will actually take more characters than what appears.

Consider using a password manager

If you have trouble remembering passwords, you may want to use a password manager, software that generates random passwords for multiple websites and stores them for you. The user only needs to remember one password to log into the software.

Use multifactor authentication

Given the issue with passwords, it's best to add additional layers of security. Many websites — especially banks — will let you add login security such as sending a code to your cellphone, or biometrics like your fingerprint or facial recognition. Even if a cyber-criminal cracks your password, it is still difficult to get into your account.

Use a variety of passwords

While it is hard to remember passwords for every account, there are some accounts that should have a unique password.

"Don't use the same password on, let's say, your bank account that you used on everything else. Also, don't use the same password that you might use on your email account, because that's the primary way you reset your password," Barlow said.

Sometimes it's okay to lie

If you forget your password, you will often need to answer personal questions to reset it. Given that many Americans' data may have been compromised in breaches, or might have been shared on social media, these answers may not be difficult for a cyber-criminal to guess.

"You know all those password reset questions you get, like, "What was the name of your best friend in high school? What street did you grow up?" Lie," Barlow recommended.

"There's no reason to tell the truth to those questions. [Use] something that you can remember, but something that it can't be easily figured out from social media."