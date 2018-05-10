Stocks in danger zone because 'inflation has changed its stripes,' market watcher Jim Paulsen warns

The Dow may have seen its first five-day win streak since February, but Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen isn't running with the bulls.

The firm's chief investment strategist says he wouldn't be surprised if stocks soon retest this year's correction lows due to rising inflation.

"You're seeing more and more evidence that inflation has changed its stripes and is headed higher," Paulsen said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." "What we're doing, as a result, is being forced to readjust interest rates and ultimately price-earnings multiples in stocks."

His thoughts came Wednesday as the 10-Year Treasury yield hit 3.014 percent — its highest level since April 26. The 2-Year Treasury yield is also ticking higher, fluttering around September 2008 levels.

It's a textbook side effect of a maturing economic cycle with full employment, according to Paulsen. Stocks may have taken higher yields in stride on Wednesday, but he believes it's a temporary reaction.

"Margin erosion is starting to raise its ugly head a bit with some of the companies that have reported [earnings,]" he added. "We're going to see more of that with both labor and capital costs rising and commodity prices rising. You're going to see more companies experiencing erosion of margins, which could force Wall Street to lower estimates."