Oil traders and insurers are the latest weapons in UN efforts to enforce North Korea sanctions

The United Nations is tapping private companies to aid in its fight against North Korea's efforts to evade trade sanctions at sea.

A panel of experts from the UN Security Council is asking that insurers and commodity traders involved with certain trading ships alter their contracts to prevent illicit trades with North Korea.

The UN has ratcheted up sanctions on Kim Jong Un's rogue regime in response to its nuclear tests in recent years. In 2017, the intergovernmental body banned all North Korean exports of coal and limited imports of crude oil and petroleum products, among other punitive trade rules.

But the UN says North Koreans have found ways around the sanctions, behaving at times like "pirates" and making trades of sanctioned goods on the high seas worth hundreds of millions of dollars since January 2017.

For some deliveries to far-east regions, the UN now wants the companies to require supporting documents that would prove deliveries of certain petroleum products have not been diverted to North Korea.

The so-called end use verification requirement would give some sanctioned products the same treatment as arms shipments.

"It's just like with weapons," said Hugh Griffiths, coordinator of the UN's North Korea panel, in an exclusive interview with CNBC. Griffiths said that the few extra contract clauses would be "a simple thing any company can handle."

Another UN proposal asks the companies to ensure through their contracts that the vessels keep their tracking systems switched on at all times.

The tracking beacons, known as "automatic identification systems," or AIS, play a crucial role in monitoring illegal trades at sea. To circumvent the UN's strict quotas on deliveries of petroleum products to North Korea — or the outright ban on buying North Korean coal — vessels will turn off their AIS beacons when they rendezvous with North Korean ships for offshore trades.

In every case of ship-to-ship trades with North Korea, Griffiths said, "the vessels switch off their AIS just before they meet at sea, meaning that they cannot be tracked any longer." Griffiths called the blackouts "an immediate risk indicator."

He added: "If a vessel switches off its AIS at sea, there is a heightened risk that it's doing something clandestine or illegal."