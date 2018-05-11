    ×

    AT&T's Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict

    • AT&T paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen a $600,000 contract to gain insight into the president's regulatory thinking.
    • AT&T called the decision "a big mistake" on Friday.
    • A verdict in the Time Warner trial will be announced June 12.
    Exactly what's at stake if the AT&T-Time Warner deal falls through
    There's a likely reason AT&T paid Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen $600,000: it wanted its deal for Time Warner to pass regulatory approval.

    In hindsight, AT&T didn't spend its money well. Not only is Cohen under federal investigation for his business practices, but the Trump administration's Department of Justice sued to block the $85 billion acquisition.

    "There is no other way to say it – AT&T hiring Michael Cohen as a political consultant was a big mistake," the company said in a statement Friday.

    AT&T's future -- and the future of AT&T's peers and competitors -- depends on whether or not the megadeal goes through. AT&T challenged the government's decision in court, and a verdict in the trial, which has now ended, will be announced June 12.

    Watch the video above to find out what's at stake as the acquisition hangs in the balance.

