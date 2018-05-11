Here’s why automakers won’t want Trump’s plan to freeze fuel efficiency rules

Draft plans by the U.S. government to freeze rules on fuel efficiency are likely to be met with resistance by top automakers today.
Executives from Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler, along with the U.S. heads of Daimler and Volkswagen, are set to attend a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.
The Trump administration is facing lawsuits from California and several other states after it proposed freezing fuel efficiency rules at 2020 levels until 2026. Environmentalists and Democrats want the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to stick to the continuous increase in standards that the Obama administration put in place.