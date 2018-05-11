    ×

    Europe seen opening mostly higher, buoyed by strong trade overseas

    • Stocks in Asia have been posting solid gains Friday, after a recent boost in oil prices and a buoyant session on Wall Street Thursday.
    • In corporate news, ArcelorMittal has published its latest earnings report.

    European markets are expected to begin Friday on a relatively upbeat note, supported by a strong trading session seen in both Asia and in the U.S.

    Looking to major bourses, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is seen opening up 14 points at 7,715, while the French CAC 40 is expected to slip 9 points at 5,537, while Germany's DAX is poised to start the day higher by 19 points at 13,042, according to IG. Peripheral markets also suggested a positive open Friday.

    Stocks in Asia have been posting solid gains Friday, after a recent boost in oil prices and a buoyant session on Wall Street Thursday.

    In the U.S., the Dow closed up almost 200 points after a weaker-than-expected inflation reading helped ease concerns surrounding the U.S. central bank's tightening strategy.

    Oil meanwhile has been on the rise, following news that the U.S. would be pulling out of the Iran nuclear accord. After hitting multi-year highs during Thursday's session, oil prices have since pulled back slightly. Ahead of Europe's open, Brent hovered around $77.40 per barrel, while U.S. crude sat around the $71.30 mark.

    For the last trading day of the week, market participants in Europe are likely to be keeping their tabs on political news and moves in the markets, as the region delivers very little in fresh financial updates. In corporate news, ArcelorMittal has published its latest earnings report.

    We're gonna have a good year in '18: Dallas Fed's Kaplan   

    Elsewhere, investors are likely to be digesting the latest Bank of England decision. On Thursday, the British central bank decided to hold fire on changing its rate strategy, however later on in the day, Governor Mark Carney told the BBC that interest rates were likely to pick up by the end of 2018.

    No major economic data are scheduled to be published.

