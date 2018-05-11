Europe seen opening mostly higher, buoyed by strong trade overseas

Stocks in Asia have been posting solid gains Friday, after a recent boost in oil prices and a buoyant session on Wall Street Thursday.

In the U.S., the Dow closed up almost 200 points after a weaker-than-expected inflation reading helped ease concerns surrounding the U.S. central bank's tightening strategy.

Oil meanwhile has been on the rise, following news that the U.S. would be pulling out of the Iran nuclear accord. After hitting multi-year highs during Thursday's session, oil prices have since pulled back slightly. Ahead of Europe's open, Brent hovered around $77.40 per barrel, while U.S. crude sat around the $71.30 mark.

For the last trading day of the week, market participants in Europe are likely to be keeping their tabs on political news and moves in the markets, as the region delivers very little in fresh financial updates. In corporate news, ArcelorMittal has published its latest earnings report.