Formula One (F1) has approved a new Miami street circuit Grand Prix to be added to the calendar in 2019.

However, reigning World Champion Lewis Hamilton has suggested organizers might want to have a rethink before committing fully to the idea.

The Mercedes driver indicated ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix that he had been underwhelmed by what he had seen so far.

"I don't get why, for example, in golf, all the great golfers design golf courses," Hamilton told reporters. "You have not got any of the top racing drivers in history having ever designed a race track, and I don't get it. Not that any of us are designers, but they haven't asked for our input."