Intel and Amazon are crushing it this year. Here’s how much better it could get

Intel's rise looks like the beginning of something great, he said.

"This stock made a very nice double bottom back in January and February, and since then, it's made a series of higher lows and higher highs with a nice higher high just this past week," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

Intel shares on April 27 reached their highest level since the early 2000s dot-com bust, a level it neared again on Thursday. Intel now sits 19 percent higher for the year, nearly double the gain in the XLK technology ETF. It trades 23 percent above a rising 200-day moving average.

Mark Tepper, founder and president of Strategic Wealth Partners, agrees with Maley's bullish call on Intel.

Intel has "an attractive valuation trading at a forward P-E of around 14. We've got a $60 price target on it," Tepper said Thursday on "Trading Nation." "When you look at big data and cloud computing, that's just a great space to be in, and we're seeing low double-digit growth there, so I love that one."

Tepper's $60 price target puts him in line with the average targets on the Street. That level implies 9 percent upside from its current trade.