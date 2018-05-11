    ×

    Trading Nation

    Intel and Amazon are crushing it this year. Here’s how much better it could get

    A handful of stocks have roared past the rest of market, but only some are worth a look
    A handful of stocks have roared past the rest of market, but only some are worth a look   

    As the markets creep higher, some stocks have blazed past the rest to score massive gains for the year.

    A handful of stocks, including Netflix, TripAdvisor and Chipotle, now trade at least 20 percent above their 200-day moving average. But only some are worthy of their parabolic rise, according to Miller Tabak equity strategist Matt Maley.

    Intel's rise looks like the beginning of something great, he said.

    "This stock made a very nice double bottom back in January and February, and since then, it's made a series of higher lows and higher highs with a nice higher high just this past week," Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

    Intel shares on April 27 reached their highest level since the early 2000s dot-com bust, a level it neared again on Thursday. Intel now sits 19 percent higher for the year, nearly double the gain in the XLK technology ETF. It trades 23 percent above a rising 200-day moving average.

    Mark Tepper, founder and president of Strategic Wealth Partners, agrees with Maley's bullish call on Intel.

    Intel has "an attractive valuation trading at a forward P-E of around 14. We've got a $60 price target on it," Tepper said Thursday on "Trading Nation." "When you look at big data and cloud computing, that's just a great space to be in, and we're seeing low double-digit growth there, so I love that one."

    Tepper's $60 price target puts him in line with the average targets on the Street. That level implies 9 percent upside from its current trade.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Maley sees a similar lasting rise in shares of Salesforce.com.

    "That stock made a nice double bottom even further back, back at the end of 2016, so it's been making a series of higher lows and higher highs for an even longer period of time [than Intel]," said Maley. "It's also made a nice higher high just in the last week so these are new all-time highs."

    Salesforce shares reached an all-time intraday high of $131 on Thursday following a year-to-date increase of 27 percent. It is the 11th best-performing stock on the XLK ETF this year and is 20 percent above a rising 200-day moving average.

    Wall Street favorite Amazon has had a monumental year, and Tepper says the fundamentals case supports even more upside.

    "Amazon is just completely crushing the other retailers," said Tepper. "It's just so tough to beat Amazon Prime on price, choice and convenience, and with these Amazon Prime members, they're just so much more loyal to spend double the amount that's being spent by the non-Prime members."

    Amazon's best advantage against other companies is its pricing power, says Tepper. The e-commerce company recently increased the annual subscription fee to its Amazon Prime service by 20 percent.

    "I highly doubt that that's going to turn any people away from signing up so it's basically free money," Tepper said.

    Amazon's year-to-date rise has given a big boost to the consumer discretionary space. It has increased 37 percent in 2018, marking it as the fourth-best performer on the XLY consumer discretionary ETF. It trades 29 percent higher than its 200-day moving average.

    Disclaimer

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLK
    ---
    INTC
    ---
    CMG
    ---
    TRIP
    ---
    NFLX
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Sara Eisen

    Sara Eisen joined CNBC in December 2013 as a correspondent, focusing on the global consumer. She is co-anchor of the 10AM ET hour of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET), broadcast from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange.

    In March 2018, Eisen was named co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F, 1PM-3PM ET), which broadcasts from CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...