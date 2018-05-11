Mark Zuckerberg is the most 'powerful, dangerous person in the world': NYU's Scott Galloway

Facebook shares may have recovered from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, but NYU Stern professor of marketing Scott Galloway is still pushing for the company to be regulated.

"Just as big tobacco was never able to make the connection between tobacco and cancer, and the NRA can't make the connection between gun sales and mass shootings, Facebook will never make the connection between the lack of safeguards and the risk to the commonwealth," Galloway said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Alley."

Galloway has been a vocal critic of Facebook, arguing the social media company has too much power, and the leadership should take more responsibility what happens on the platform.

On Friday he called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg "scarier" than Fidel Castro and likened Facebook to a dictatorship. He referenced Zuckerberg's 2016 proposal of a new share structure, which would have allowed him to give away a majority of shares, while remaining in a leadership role at the company.

"He has control of the content that over 2.1 billion people see. He cannot be removed from office," Galloway said. "In my view, the most powerful, dangerous person in the world is 'the Zuck'."

Despite his concerns over Zuckerberg's leadership, Galloway has no illusions that users will step away from the popular social media platforms.

"This isn't going to be a consumer-led revolution. People feign outrage at the subterfuge of our democracy and look where they go to express it, Facebook or Instagram," Galloway said. "It is the job of our elected officials to look at these types of issues and decide whether or not a company like this should have more regulation."

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.