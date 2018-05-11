Trump: We're taking on the tangled web of special interests to lower drug prices

President Donald Trump unveiled his administration's sweeping plan to lower prescription drug on Friday.

He renewed his criticism on drugmakers, middlemen and foreign governments for increasing prices Americans pay in a speech given in conjunction with his administration publishing its blueprint to tackle costs.

"Everyone involved in the broken system — the drugmakers, insurance companies, distributions, pharmacy-benefit managers and many others — contribute to the problem," Trump said. "Government has also been part of the problem because previous leaders turned a blind eye to this incredible abuse."

The proposal seeks to improve competition, better negotiation and create incentives to lower list prices of prescription drugs and lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers. It stopped short of allowing Medicare to directly work with manufacturers on prices.

Trump said the administration will take on the "tangled web of special interests," pointing to the drug lobby, which spent a record $10 million in the first quarter of the year.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he's directing Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to look into requiring drug manufacturers to publish list prices in drug advertisements.

"Think about all the time everybody spends watching drug company ads, and how much information companies are required to put in them," Azar said. "If we want to have a real market for drugs, why not have them disclose their prices in the ads, too?"

Trump said it's time to end the "global freeloading once and for all," referring to how some countries set price controls and therefore pay less for drugs than Americans, while U.S. companies invest in research and drug development. He said he has directed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to make fixing this a top priority with every trading partner.

"We have great power over the trading partners," he said. "You're seeing that already. America will not be cheated any longer and especially will not be cheated by foreign countries."