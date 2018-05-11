    ×

    Tesla will enable orders for new Model 3 versions next week

    The Tesla Model 3 vehicle is displayed ahead of the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles.
    Tesla Model 3 owners will soon be able to add some perks to their cars now found only on Tesla's higher-end vehicles.

    The electric car maker will begin taking orders for all-wheel drive and "performance" versions of the Model 3 by the end of next week, said CEO Elon Musk in a tweet on Friday.

    Right now Tesla only makes the Model 3 in a rear-wheel drive configuration, but the car maker has promised an all-wheel drive version, as is available with its other models.

    In addition, the company is also making a "performance" version of the car, and Musk has hinted that that version will come with Tesla's Ludicrous mode option, which can significantly boost the vehicle's acceleration.

    Vehicles equipped with Tesla's Smart Air Suspension, which automatically raises and lowers the height of the vehicle based on its GPS-determined position, will probably go into production next year, Musk said. The Model S and Model X can already be bought with those options as well.

