Meet the 'Unicorn': One of the most expensive Rolex watches in the world

"I'm probably one of the only people on Earth to put this on their wrist," O'Leary said, after trying on the substantial white gold Cosmograph with black dial. "This watch is magic."

Phillips hopes the first time this historic watch will be unveiled to the public will cement its status as one of the most important and expensive Rolex watches.

The auction house is still riding the momentum from its previous sales of Rolex watches that blew past estimates and shattered world records. Its sales have included the "Bao Dai" Rolex, which sold for $5 million last May, and more recently, a stainless steel Rolex Daytona wristwatch that was previously owned by Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman, which was estimated to sell in excess of $1 million. However, when the hammer dropped on Newman's timepiece in October, a whopping $17.8 million was spent to take it home.

The Paul Newman Daytona holds the record for the most expensive wristwatch ever sold at auction.

As for the Unicorn, Goldberger has decided to part ways with the timepiece in an effort to raise money and help others in need. All of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the charity Children Action.

