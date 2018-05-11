If you or someone in the family is constantly losing their keys, phone or wallet, a device called Tile can help solve that problem. Tile uses Bluetooth technology to keep track of your stuff.

"They're like a second brain," said Chase in an interview.

Users attach a device, about a quarter of the size of a Post It note, to an item such as a key ring or a phone. When you open the Tile app on their phone, you can make it ring. If the Tile is out of earshot, the app will show you the device's last known location.

There is also another use case for parents. "I love attaching it to my kid's security blankets…because you're always scrambling in the middle of the night to find it," Chase added.

Each Tile starts at $20, but you can buy them in packs for a discount, or upgrade to different styles.