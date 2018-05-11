Top VC deals: Walmart spends $16 billion on Flipkart and Richard Branson joins a PE firm

Walmart agrees to buy majority stake in Flipkart for $16 billion 2:15 PM ET Wed, 9 May 2018 | 02:45

Walmart is paying $16 billion for a 77% stake in India's e-commerce leader Flipkart. Earlier investors in the company have included: Softbank Vision Fund, Tiger Global and Accel, among others. Morgan Stanley projects India's e-commerce market to become a $200 billion market by 2027.

The investment includes $2 billion in growth equity, which may be joined by other investors, including Alphabet.