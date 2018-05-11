US stocks set to post slight gains at the open amid economic data

The moves in pre-market trade came as markets overseas showed a mixed picture. In Asia, stocks finished the session on a positive note, boosted by gains seen on Wall Street on Thursday. European stocks, however, fluctuated and were under slight pressure during the morning session.

In other markets, oil prices have been on the rise since the U.S. announced Tuesday that it would withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord. However, prices pulled back Friday from the multi-year highs seen in the previous trading session.

Coming up on the final trading day of the week, at 8:30 a.m. ET U.S. import and export price indexes are set to be published, followed by consumer sentiment figures at 10 a.m. ET.

On the central banking front, San Francisco Fed President John Williams is expected to be in New York, appearing at the Developments in Empirical Macroeconomics conference, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will be in Missouri at the Springfield Business Development Corporation meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average finished Thursday's session sharply higher, following weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data. The consumer price index data rose 0.2 percent last month, below analyst expectations of a 0.3 percent increase. The news lifted market expectations, easing concerns about the pace of the U.S. central bank's tightening strategy.