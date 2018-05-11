Watch President Donald Trump unveil his plan to lower prescription drug prices

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is expected to outline his administration's long-awaited plan to lower prescription drug prices in a speech Friday. The White House is planning to also publish a blueprint of its proposals.

Senior administration officials on Thursday told reporters that the plan, dubbed "American Patients First," will increase competition in the drug market and create incentives for manufacturers to lower list prices while tweaking components of Medicare to try to lower costs for patients.

Trump has repeatedly chastised drugmakers for their prices, saying they are "getting away with murder."

Administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma have all teased Trump's priorities in recent weeks.