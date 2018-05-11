Trump aide reportedly said John McCain's view on CIA pick 'doesn't matter' because 'he's dying anyway'

McCain: Trump 'often poorly informed' and 'impulsive,' and Congress doesn't 'answer to' him 11:33 AM ET Fri, 1 Sept 2017 | 00:56

Sadler's remarks surfaced shortly after Fox News military analyst Thomas McInerney sparked a backlash by claiming torture methods of interrogation "worked" on McCain.

"The fact is, is John McCain — it worked on John. That's why they call him 'Songbird John,'" McInerney said on Fox Business Network Thursday morning.

McCain was a Navy pilot who was beaten in captivity during the Vietnam War.

Charles Payne, who interviewed McInerney when he made the comments, did not challenge the analyst at the time. The host later issued an apology on Twitter.

Mediaite reported Friday that Fox News had cut ties with McInerney, citing a spokesperson for the network.

McCain's daughter, Meghan, who discusses politics regularly on social media and as a co-host of talk show "The View," has not publicly responded to McInerney or Sadler.

Meghan's fiance, Ben Domenech, publisher of The Federalist, a conservative news and opinion site, declined CNBC's request for comment.

Domenech did say, however, that the senator's daughter planned to respond to Sadler on-air Friday, "and that will be all."

Sadler later called McCain's daughter, Meghan, to apologize for her slights against the 81-year-old Arizona senator, a source told The Hill.

Meghan did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

McCain, who has spent three decades in the Senate, was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He left Washington in December and underwent surgery last month for an infection.

Sadler is a special assistant to the president. She did not respond to the request for comment Thursday evening.

McCain's wife, Cindy, responded to both attacks on her husband in a pair of tweets Thursday.

The ailing senator has urged his colleagues to reject Haspel. He said Wednesday that he believes she's a patriot who loves the country but "her refusal to acknowledge torture's immorality is disqualifying."

Haspel faced grilling Wednesday by the Senate Intelligence Committee about her role overseeing some CIA operations after the Sept. 11 attacks. She told senators that she doesn't believe torture works as an interrogation technique.

As for the president, he and McCain have had a troubled relationship.

As a GOP presidential candidate in 2015, Trump said McCain was "not a war hero" because he was captured in Vietnam, adding, "I like people who weren't captured."

Last July, McCain became the deciding vote against the GOP health care repeal with a dramatic thumbs-down. Trump later told the Conservative Political Action Conference that "except for one Senator, who came into a room at three o'clock in the morning and went like that" — Trump gave a thumbs-down — "we would have had health care (reform), too."

The crowd booed, and Trump added, "I won't use his name."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.