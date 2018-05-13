ADNOC CEO sees a 'huge growth opportunity' in the oil refining sector

The United Arab Emirates is making a push to be a major player in the downstream oil market, says Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

"ADNOC continues to be focused on upstream, yet this time around ADNOC will expand its business focus into downstream by creating many multi-billion dollar opportunities in the downstream. We see a huge growth opportunity in the downstream market," Al Jaber told CNBC's Hadley Gamble during an investment forum hosted by the company in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The state-owned oil company of United Arab Emirates, ADNOC is the world's 12th-largest oil company by production, and has more than 55,000 employees.

