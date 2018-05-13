Apple CEO Tim Cook distanced himself from his tech peers in a commencement speech he delivered over the weekend, saying Apple takes a different path when it comes to data privacy.
Cook didn't give names, but his comments hinted at Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data scandal, where the firm improperly gained access to data from more than 50 million user profiles.
"We reject the notion that getting the most out of technology means trading away your right to privacy, so we choose a different path: collecting as little of your data as possible, and being thoughtful and respectful when it's in our care. Because we know it belongs to you," Cook said in his address at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.