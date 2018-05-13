Asian stocks poised for steady open, with oil off recent multi-year highs

Asian shares looked set for a steady open on Monday after spending last week focused on oil market moves amid concerns over Iranian oil exports.

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday amid gains seen in energy shares on the back of higher oil prices. That had followed President Donald Trump's announcement last week that he would withdraw the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.37 percent, or 91.64 points, to close at 24,831.17, the S&P 500 tacked on 0.17 percent to 2,727.72 and the Nasdaq composite shed 0.03 percent to end at 7,402.88.

That capped off a strong week, which saw the Dow rise 2.3 percent — its biggest weekly gain since March. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced 2.4 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.

Oil prices settled lower on Friday, but were still relatively close to more than three-year highs touched recently. Brent crude futures slipped 35 cents to $77.12 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate shed 66 cents to settle at $70.70.