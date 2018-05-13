Oil bulls have ‘hammerlock on this market,” OPIS’ Tom Kloza says 5:19 PM ET Thu, 10 May 2018 | 02:10

Oil expert Tom Kloza's bearish days are behind him.

Kloza, who's known for calling the 2015 crude collapse, isn't ruling out triple digit a barrel oil this year.

"Anything that's between $70 and $100 [a barrel] right now doesn't represent hyperbole," he said recently on CNBC's "Futures Now."

The veteran oil market watcher added: "The bulls aren't just in charge, they've got a hammerlock on this market."

The Oil Price Information Service [OPIS] global head of energy analysis blamed fresh geopolitical tensions for his bullish forecast — citing a potential U.S. military response if Iran resumes its nuclear program, Venezuela's oil production nose diving and "spectacular" global demand.

"It's been very bland geopolitically for the last few quarters before this quarter," noted Kloza, who shed his bearishnessabout six weeks ago.