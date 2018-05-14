    Deadly protests erupt over the US Embassy move to Jerusalem

    Middle East Turmoil

    Deadly protests erupt over the US Embassy move to Jerusalem

    Palestinians set tires on fire in response to Israel's intervention during a protest, organized to mark 70th anniversary of Nakba, also known as Day of the Catastrophe in 1948, and against United States' plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, near Gaza-Israel border in Khan Yunis, Gaza on May 14, 2018.
    Ashraf Amra | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

    Deadly clashes erupted along the Israeli-Gaza border as Palestinians protested the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

    Dozens of Palestinians were reported killed Monday as tens of thousands protesters had gathered at the border fence. Large numbers of Palestinians had tried to cross into Israel, The New York Times reported. Palestinians hurled stones, set fire to tires and released flaming kites that set fire to land outside the Nahal Oz kibbutz, according to reports.

    In Jerusalem on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was joined by dignitaries including Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and casino mogul/Republican donor Sheldon Adelson in celebrating the opening of the embassy.

    President Donald Trump announced in December his decision to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The decision was a break from decades of U.S. policy regarding the Middle East and unleashed a new wave of protests from Palestinians who also regard Jerusalem as their capital.

    Gaza health officials cited by The Associated Press said 52 Palestinians were reported killed and 1,200 wounded in the bloodiest day since demonstrations along the border fence began March 30.

    The embassy opening and Palestinian protests coincided with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Jewish state. Hundreds of thousands of Arabs fled by choice or were evicted during the 1948 war in what Palestinians refer to as the Nakba, or catastrophe.

    • Ceremonial preparations

      Crews prepare the stage ahead of the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

      Embassy staff prepare the stage ahead of the controversial inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018.
      Menahem Kahana | AFP | Getty Images

    • Protests erupt

      A demonstrator holding a Palestinian flag walks in billowing smoke from burning tires next to a protester wearing an Anonymous mask during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza Strip east of Khan Yunis.

      A Palestinian man holding his national flag walks in the smoke billowing from burning tyres next to a protester wearing an Anonymous mask during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem.
      Said Khatib | AFP | Getty Images

    • Death toll and injuries mount

      Palestinians carry a wounded protester during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabaliya.

      Palestinians carry a wounded protestor during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem.
      Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images

    • Israeli crowd control

      An Israeli border police officer throws a sound grenade toward Palestinian demonstrators in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

      An Israeli border police officer throws a sound grenade towards Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank May 14, 2018.
      Mussa Qawasma | Reuters

    • Dedication plaque

      Ivanka Trump and Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

      Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.
      Ronen Zvulun | Reuters

    • Palestinian protester

      A Palestinian demonstrator with a slingshot looks on.

      A Palestinian demonstrator with a slingshot looks on during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 14, 2018.
      Mohammed Salem | Reuters

    • Black smoke  

      A Palestinian woman gestures as tires burn during a protest near Gaza city.

      A female Palestinian demonstrator gestures during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 14, 2018.
      Mohammed Salem | Reuters

    • U.S and Israeli dignitaries

      Netanyahu, Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin applaud during the ceremony.

      Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Senior White House Advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin applaud during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.
      Ronen Zvulun | Reuters

    • Sticks and stones

      A Palestinian man uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza Strip near Khan Yunis.

      A Palestinian man uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem.
      Said Khatib | AFP | Getty Images

    • Raining tear gas

      Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border east of Jabaliya.

      Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem.
      Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images

    • Jared Kushner

      U.S. Ambassador David Friedman listens as Kushner speaks during the dedication ceremony.

      U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman sits next to White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner as he speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.
      Ronen Zvulun | Reuters

    • Monitoring the protesters

      Smoke rises as Israeli soldiers are seen on the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip.

      Smoke rises as Israeli soldiers are seen on the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip, Israel.
      Amir Cohen | Reuters

