European markets seen higher as political uncertainty eases

European stocks are set to start the week on a higher note as investors become more positive about trade relations between the U.S. and China as well as Italian politics.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 0.5 at 7723; the DAX is seen higher by 22.3 points at 13,020; and the CAC 40 is expected to start up by 10.2 points at 5545; according to IG.

In the Asian session, shares were mostly higher. These were supported by a tweet from President Donald Trump Sunday saying that he is working with the Chinese President to give the telecommunications equipment maker ZTE a chance to get back in business.

In Europe, the focus was on Italy, where the two anti-establishment parties – Five Star Movement and League — were locked in talks over the weekend. They have called the Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, to present the result of their negotiations. If the President approves their deal, then a repetition of the March election will no longer be needed. As a result, the main Italian index was projected to open higher Monday morning.