His focus is on organic growth of businesses and though LVMH sold American company Donna Karan to G-III Apparel in 2016 for $650 million, he rarely sells them. “A very good name, but it was in a position in the market which was I think too low for us and too U.S.-oriented in the department stores and it was not really our savoire faire. So we got a good offer, we decided to divest that company.”

According to Antoine, his father’s success is in his relationship with the designers, rather than in being an empire-builder. “A lot of people see him as a great financier, a great strategic mind in terms of how to build an empire. That’s not at all how he thinks, in my opinion,” he told “The Brave Ones.”

“I think his big strength is actually to speak to creative people and to make them thrive under his management. It’s not to create profit or create more revenue or double the size of the business. I know that’s the consequence and that’s usually what happens, but his real talent is with creative minds.”

While creatives are given a certain amount of free rein, Arnault knows what he wants. “He knows what he wants from his brands. He manages to explain it quite clearly and if the result doesn’t correspond to what he wants, well he will very politely, but quite clearly throw campaigns away and have everybody rework,” Antoine said.

Burke, a longtime colleague, knows when to push Arnault. “The most difficult thing to do is disagree, right? And to do that over a long period of time, without divorcing,” he told “The Brave Ones.” The LVMH president wasn’t keen on holding a 2016 fashion show for Louis Vuitton in Rio. “It was during the biggest economic crisis they had seen in 60 years. There was a destitution going on with the president. There was the Zika crisis,” Burke said.

“So there were a lot of problems in Rio and he told me not to do it. He precisely forbade me to do it. Of course we did it. And it was a smashing success. So you do have to know how to hold your ground.”

Choosing the right designer for each label is also critical, with recent hires including Clare Waight Keller at Givenchy and Maria Grazia Chiuri as Dior’s first female artistic director. “I look back and see how he moves his designers around a chessboard … and who he wants to bring in and when he wants to break the mold … Fashion is an industry that exists on change and he totally and completely understands that,” Wintour said.

In March, street wear star Virgil Abloh was named artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear, significant because “there are only a handful of black fashion designers in an industry renowned for white-washing,” according to British Vogue. Abloh, whose parents are Ghanian, founded hip label Off-White and was a creative collaborator on Kanye West’s Yeezy label. His “innate creativity and disruptive approach have made him so relevant, not just in the world of fashion but in popular culture today,” Burke said of his appointment.

While LVMH may be a behemoth, it thrives on anti-establishment designers. “They need to be told, do something that you think I would disagree with. That is the way you deal with them on a daily basis. You hope they come up with ideas that you’re going to disagree with, and they’re not the opposite,” says Burke.