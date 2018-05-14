Mark Cuban: Top sports team just saw their value double on Supreme Court betting decision

The U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow states to legalize sports betting is great news for investors in the sports industry and gambling, billionaire investor Mark Cuban told CNBC on Monday.

"I think everyone who owns a top four professional sports teams just basically saw the value of their team double," the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks said in a "Squawk Alley" interview. "It can finally become fun to go to a baseball game again."

"It's easy to see how you'll have fun at the stadium, at the arena or while you're watching —whether its online or traditional team," added Cuban, a "Shark Tank" host.

Shares of several casino companies moved higher after the ruling, including Caesars Entertainment, up 6 percent and Penn National Gaming, up 4 percent. Others gaining included MGM Resorts, Boyd Gaming and Churchill Downs. Wynn Resorts stock recaptured some of its losses from earlier in trading, down 1.8 percent on the day.

Cuban, also an investor in e-sports, said that the Supreme Court decision gives states the chance to catch up with other countries who have already allowed sports betting.

"It really comes down to what the states do. It really comes down to what the states do. How the states handle the implementation and whether or not they work together will determine how all this plays out," Cuban said.

— CNBC's Michael Sheetz contributed to this report.