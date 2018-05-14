Nintendo is bringing back its retro NES Classic on June 29 after it sold out

Nintendo is bringing back its retro NES Classic Edition console in June, the company announced Monday.

The NES was first released in the mid-1980s. At the end of 2016, Nintendo re-released the console which was pre-loaded with 30 retro games such as "Super Mario Bros" and "Donkey Kong."

It was in very short supply and many found it difficult to get their hands on due to the popularity of the console. But the Japanese gaming giant announced via Twitter that the NES Classic will return to stores in the U.S. on June 29. It costs $59.99.

Nintendo also said the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) Classic Edition, along with the NES, are expected to be available through the end of the year. The SNES was re-released last year.

In the year ended March 31, Nintendo said it sold 5.28 million SNES Classic Edition consoles.

The Japanese firm has seen a massive revival in fortunes since the middle of 2016. Nintendo's latest Switch console has helped it post big profits.