    Tesla engineers wanted more sensors on cars, but executives pushed back

    • Tesla engineers advocated having more sensors on cars using Autopilot.
    • The automated driver assistance system has come under scrutiny after some high-profile crashes.
    An employee drives a Tesla Motors Inc. Model S electric automobile, equipped with Autopilot hardware and software, hands-free on a highway.
    Jasper Juinen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Tesla engineers repeatedly argued in favor of adding more sensors to the carmaker's vehicles, but top executives, including CEO Elon Musk, rejected the idea, saying the devices were ineffective or would annoy drivers too much, says a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

    Engineers wanted to add sensors to the company's Autopilot system that would have alerted drivers when they took their eyes off the road or took their hands off the wheel, but senior executives, including Musk, concluded they weren't necessary.

    Tesla was not immediately available to comment for CNBC, but told the Wall Street Journal the company "explored many technologies and opted for the combination of a hands-on-wheel torsion sensor with visual and audio alerts, and we will of course continue to evaluate new technologies as we evolve the Tesla fleet over time."

    Tesla's Autopilot, a driver assistance system, has come under scrutiny after some high profile accidents. At least two drivers have died in the U.S. while the system was engaged. Most recently, a driver in Mountain View, California, died after crashing into a concrete divider while his vehicle had Autopilot engaged. Before that, a man died in Florida while the system was engaged.

    Autopilot is not a fully autonomous system. On the Society of Automotive Engineers' 0-5 scale of autonomy,

    Read the full story at the Wall Street Journal.

    Playing

