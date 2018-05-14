If you plan to travel this Memorial Day weekend, you will have plenty of company.

A record number of Americans — more than 41.5 million — are expected to take to the roads, tarmacs and water on the weekend that kicks off the official start of summer, according to travel organization AAA.

That is the highest number of travelers in more than 12 years and about a 5 percent increase from last year, according to AAA's research.

Gas prices, which averaged $2.72 in April, are also poised to be the highest for the holiday weekend since 2014.

"When people are planning these trips, they do so months in advance," AAA spokeswoman Tamra Johnson said. While gas prices have risen since then, that doesn't usually deter people once they've made plans, she said.