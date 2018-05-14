Here's where and when you'll be able to gamble on sports legally

State legislators across the nation are racing to authorize sports gambling after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled states can legalize the practice.

But where can you bet on sports now?

Betting on sports remains exclusive to Nevada, for the moment. With New Jersey at the center of the Supreme Court's ruling, gambling hubs such as Atlantic City and Monmouth Park racetrack are expected to be operational within the next few weeks.

While awaiting Monday's ruling, seven states — Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Iowa, New York, Mississippi and West Virginia — had laws prepared to make sports betting legal and may be able to be ready before the NFL's season begins in September.

Thirteen other states have plans or proposals to consider legalizing sports betting: California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and South Carolina.