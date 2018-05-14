Watch: White House briefs press after US embassy opens in Jerusalem

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah is set to brief reporters Monday afternoon following the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, a highly controversial move that angered the people of Palestine.

In December, President Donald Trump announced the embassy would move from Tel Aviv when he formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capitol. The announcement drew criticism from Palestinians, since Jerusalem is known for its holy sites for the Jewish, Christian and Islam faiths. The Associated Press reported that dozens were killed and hundreds other injured by Israeli fire during protests at the Palestine-Israel boarder on Monday.

This morning, Trump promoted Fox News' coverage of the embassy's opening, calling it a "great day for Israel."

Trump said Sunday that he is working with Chinese President Xi Jinping to help tech company ZTE "get back in business fast" after a U.S. ban crippled the company.

Trump tweeted that were wee too many jobs lost after the U.S. Commerce Department banned American companies from selling to the firm for seven years.