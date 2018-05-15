Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical gained 4 percent in the extended session after a regulatory filing from Berkshire Hathaway published Tuesday revealed it has nearly doubled its stake in the company during the first quarter.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire also reported a larger stake in Monsanto. Shares of the agricultural product giant gained modestly in after-hours trade.

Hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller's firm also initiated positions in a number of semiconductor stocks including Intel, Micron Technology and Qualcomm, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday.

Shares of Micron rose slightly in late trading, while Intel and Qualcomm stocks were little changed.

Party City stock dropped 2 percent post-market after announcing a secondary offering of 12 million shares of common stock.

Arbor Realty Trust shares plunged 5 percent in after-hours trading after the mortgage lender announced a public offering of common stock.