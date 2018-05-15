Apple CEO Tim Cook says he told Trump China tariffs were the wrong policy and tried to show him why

Apple CEO Tim Cook is not a fan of President Donald Trump's trade policy with China.

The technology executive shared what he told Trump in a recent meeting at the White House during an interview with David Rubenstein aired on Bloomberg Television Tuesday.

"I talked about trade and the importance of trade. And how I felt that two countries trading together make the pie larger," Cook said in the interview excerpt. "I felt that tariffs were not the right approach there. I showed him [Trump] some analytical kind of things to demonstrate why."

Cook admitted free trade does hurt certain segments of society.

"It is undoubtedly true that not everyone has been advantaged from that in either country. We've got to work on that," he said.

The full interview will air next month on the "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" Bloomberg Television show.

Watch the Bloomberg Television interview segment with Tim Cook here



