Smartphone-controlled, color-changing fabric is coming to your clothes and furniture   

Researchers at the University of Central Florida have developed the first color-changing fabric that can be controlled with a smartphone.

Professor Ayman Abouraddy and his team at CREOL, The College of Optics and Photonics, have developed a series of prototypes that includes purses and backpacks. The products change color and pattern through the use of an app or with the click of a built-in button.

The technology relies on metal micro-wires embedded in each individual thread and a rechargeable battery pack. When activated, an electric current flows through the wires, slightly raising their temperature and causing special pigments in the thread to change color.