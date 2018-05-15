British low-cost airline easyJet posted a narrower half-year pretax loss Tuesday and guided that it expected revenue per seat to be positive in the second half of the year.



The company posted a pretax loss of £68 million ($92 million) for the six months ended March 31, an improvement on the £236 million loss it made in the same period last year.

"It is a great set of numbers, it is actually one of the best-ever winter performances that the company has had," easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Tuesday.

When asked whether he was concerned about the recent upswing in oil prices, Lundgren replied: "We compete very well when the oil prices actually go up compared to others who tend to ground their aircrafts… Therefore, the competitive pressures will be slightly easier for us."