Facebook's data scandal isn't scaring away advertisers, says Publicis CEO

Facebook's data privacy scandal has done little to deter advertisers from the social media platform, according to a major ad firm.

Publicis Media CEO Steve King told CNBC that Facebook has experienced an erosion of trust after allegations that right-wing consulting firm Cambridge Analytica used millions of users' Facebook data for fake news and other political dirty tricks.

But sentiment among advertisers remains unchanged.

"Each of these issues has had a different reaction," King said, referring to scandals that have plagued Facebook. "Unlike the brand safety issue, none of our advertisers have paused their advertising" because of Cambridge Analytica.