If you can't pass a simple five-question quiz on Social Security retirement benefits, you're not alone.

Almost half of adults ages 50 and above — 47 percent — failed the quiz that mutual life insurance company MassMutual recently sent out in an online survey.

Aspiring retirees can take some comfort in the fact that those results are actually an improvement from a similar survey conducted three years ago. That 10-question quiz resulted in a failure rate for 72 percent of the general population and a 62 percent defeat for those ages 50 and up.

"The good news is we're making progress," said David Freitag, a financial planning consultant and Social Security expert at MassMutual. "The bad news is we have a long way to go."

Two topics that stumped quiz takers were the ideal age for claiming Social Security and spousal eligibility to receive retirement benefits.

When asked to answer true or false to the statement, "Under current Social Security law, my benefits will not be reduced if I claim them at age 65," only 49 percent answered the correct answer, "False."

Most individuals who reach retirement today can receive their full benefits at age 66 or 67, depending on the year in which they were born.

This is what is known as full retirement age, which is often confused with the age by which you typically must sign up for Medicare — 65.

"You are going to be taking a reduction in benefits if you don't fully understand your full retirement age," Freitag said.